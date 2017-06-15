Army Refutes Amnesty Report Of Alleged Extra-Judicial Killings

The Special Board of Inquiry investigating the allegations of extra-judicial killings by some soldiers in North-East Nigeria has refuted the claims levelled against them by Amnesty International.

The Nigerian Army Chief of Civil/ Military Affairs, Major General Nuhu Angbazo, disclosed this to reporters on Wednesday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He said ‎all the soldiers mentioned in the report have been investigated and none of them engaged in any extra-judicial killing or human rights abuse of suspected insurgents.

The board expressed concerns about the position of the Amnesty International which it said has led to the suspension of visas of some senior military officers who defended the Army on the allegations of human rights violation.