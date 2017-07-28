APGA: Obiano Bounces Back As Courts Return Oye As APGA Chair

Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano may be regaining lost grounds as two high courts has returned Victor Oye as the authentic APGA National Chairman.

The State High Court sitting in Awka just in its judgment nullified the purported removal of Oye as National Chairman of the party. The court further held that only the National Convention can legally remove the party’s National Chairman.

The court further affirmed that Oye remains APGA’s National Chairman and restrained members of the NWC from further usurping the powers of the national Chairman.

In a similar ruling, another High Court sitting at Nnewi equally returned Victor Oye and members of the National Executive Council, as the national officers of the Party and restrained Martin Agbaso and his officers from conducting or participating in the conduct of APGA primary to select the governorship candidate for the party ahead the November 19, 2017 Anambra Governorship election.

Political observers submit that the unexpected court judgements in Obiano’s favour would pave way for his picking APGA’s gubernatorial ticket and stand him in good stead for the governorship election. The Agbaso’s camp believed to be backed by a former governor of the State are yet to react to the development