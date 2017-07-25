APC’S  bad governance has divided the country  -Governor Wike 

Tuesday , 25 July 2017
July 25, 2017

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared  that the  bad governance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has  left the  country terribly divided.

Speaking during the official flag-off of the reconstruction/rehabilitation of Abuloma, Fimie, Ozuboko and Amadi -Ama community roads  in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Governor Wike said:  “Nigeria is divided because of the APC Leadership style”.

He stated: “Wherever  you  go today in this  country, there is one problem or the other. Is that how Nigerians want it? Certainly not. We need people who will promote peace through quality  leadership. ”

The  governor said that Nigerians  were deceived  into voting for the APC, pointing  out that in 2019 no  Nigerian  will be  deceived  by the empty promises of the party.

“The change  they said they  are bringing  is fake  change. No person resident in Rivers State and sees  what we are  suffering from the APC  Federal Government will ever support APC”, Governor Wike said. 

The governor assured the people of the state that his administration  will continue to deliver projects that will improve  their living condition. 

He said the reconstruction/rehabilitation of Abuloma, Fimie, Ozuboko and Amadi -Ama community roads will be completed in six months.

He said the very poor nature of the community  roads in the heart of Port Harcourt brings to the  fore the failures of the  immediate past administration. 

The governor urged the contractor  to carry the people of the host communities along,  through sub-contracts and employment opportunities.  

On the flooding of many  parts of the state, the governor reiterated  that his administration  will take  steps to stop future re-occurence.

He appealed to residents to desist from  building houses on waterways, noting that resolving the  flood challenge requires everyone to work in unison.

Representative  of the CCECC, Mr Robinson Ndiokho assured the governor that the company  will  construct the  community roads in line with the approved specifications. 

Caretaker Committee Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Mr Chima Orlu said though Governor Wike met an empty treasury, he has delivered on his mandate. 

Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media. 
25th July, 2017.

