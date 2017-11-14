APC suffering from leadership ignorance – Lamido.

Terhemen Abua.

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, on Tuesday , said that the attack on his person by the Presidency showed clearly that the All Progressives Congress APC – led administration was ‘suffering from leadership ignorance’ describing the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, as ‘an aide too desperate to win President Muhammadu Buhari’s loyalty’.

The Presidency, through Garba Shehu reacted to Lamido’s attack on President Buhari’s war against corruption as a “reflection of the intellectual and moral bankruptcy of the opposition ” in Nigeria, saying that for allegedly diverting public funds into his children’s account, Lamido has no moral right to pontificate on morality.

Lamido, who spoke through his aide on social media, Mansur Ahmed, said rather than respond to the pertinent governance issues, the Presidency resorted to attack his person, adding that “I made it clear in one of my interviews that the case in court was a fallout of the’ civil war’ within my party, the PDP ahead of the 2015 presidential polls and that the Buhari administration had no hand in it” .

He added that “but if Garba Shehu is drawing a conclusion on a case that is yet to be decided, I leave Nigerians to judge between Garba Shehu, his paymasters and Sule Lamido, who is intellectually bankrupt. And talking about morals, if he indeed Garba Shehu knows what is called morality, should he still be hanging around the Buhari administration? He is only exhibiting brazen desperation to win Buhari’s loyalty at all cost.

Lamido stated, “for the records, in the interview under reference, when I was asked if the APC’s failure would be an added advantage for us in the PDP ahead of 2019, I stated clearly that it was wrong to celebrate APC’s failure because it is the ordinary man that bears the pains” .

“But I also said that during the campaigns, APC invented lies about PDP; calling us thieves, rogues, evil and all sort of names. Now that they are in government, they failed to metamorphose from a political party seeking election to a party in government where the culture is different. And because they do not have that sense of being a government in power, they keep repeating the same thing they were saying while they were in the opposition, he maintained.

He remarked that, they APC have made allocations of billions of naira from Aso Rock clinic, yet there is nothing to show for it, not even a single syringe, but if you complain, APC would say you are wailing. Aisha Buhari wailed like me, which means she is also a wailing wailer.

credit: The Sun.