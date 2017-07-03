APC splits as NWC member insists on restructuring

There appears a split in the National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC over the party’s stance on the vexed issue of restructuring as its South-south zonal National Vice Chairman, Hilliard Eta, said the APC promised to restructure the country and it must not wait till the country disintegrates before fulfilling the pledge.

National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun had last week denied claims that the APC promised restructuring, saying the party only pledged to institute true fiscal federalism and that fulfilling the pledge was not its immediate priority, but growing the economy. However, speaking with journalists at the weekend, Eta asked his party to urgently start the processes leading to proper restructuring of the country to avoid the “unnecessary duty of having to force ourselves to the table.” “If you have restructuring in the manifesto of the party, it is settled that the APC is for restructuring. Not only is the APC for restructuring, the governors elected on the platform of our party have come out to tell the nation that they are also for restructuring.