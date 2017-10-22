APC IS DRIFTING, NO MEMBER IS HAPPY….. Senate President Saraki.

A vocal member of the All Progressives Congress and Senate President Bukola Saraki has admitted the ruling party is drifting.

Senate President Bukola Saraki has admitted in an interview with Daily Trust that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party is facing serious issues that is making it drift. The politician also talked about speculations that he is grooming his son to become governor of Kwara state just as his own father groomed him.

Speaking about the party and the internal rancour it is facing, he said: “The party is drifting and not a rallying point for members. There is “no APC member that will tell you he is happy with the state of affairs of the party.”

He said a ruling party should definitely see more activities than is presently happening with the APC. The issues in the party are not as a result of any crisis but relate to “the administrative aspect and the national to provide leadership in driving the party.

“The party is running out of time.”

He added: “If the party goes back to what we all know it to be, holding NEC, and having caucus meetings, spirit and no spirit things will stop.”

On whether his emergence as senate president contributed to weakening the party, Saraki said: “The last meeting the party held with regard to the zoning of the national officers, senate president was zoned to north central. It was after that the party started to do different things, shifting its position. The point I’m making is that that’s over two years. Is that the reason why the party cannot move ahead? My own point is that the executive of party just needs to wake up and start managing the party.”