APC govt has delivered more corruption than change —Jonathan*

FORMER President Goodluck Jonathan declared, on Saturday , that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government had delivered more corruption than the promised change.

Jonathan, in a statement which was a reaction to an interview granted by the APC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, over his assertion that the troubled Abdulrasheed Maina, is a legacy of the Jonathan government, said the APC was engaged in revisionism.

The statement, signed on behalf of Jonathan’s media team by his special Assistant, New Media, Reno Omokri, said: “This is historical revisionism of the highest order and is a major feature of the dishonest character trait that the APC has become known for.”

Jonathan said Maina was recruited into the civil service long before the PDP administration came into office.

He also stated that when his alleged infractions were uncovered, the Jonathan administration dismissed him from the civil service and declared him wanted.

Narrating the events that had played out since Maina’s reinstatement, he stated that the APC administration should be embarrassed by its one day, one scandal government in the last two years.

The statement listed the other alleged scandals that had broken out under the APC.

“Whether it is Maina; the NNPC $25 billion scam; Babachir’s grass cutter scam; Amina Mohammed’s $300 million timber scandal; Ogbonnaya Onu’s N111m self payment from Energy Commission of Nigeria’s account; the N700 million Fayemi’s ministry of mines and steel website; Buratai’s Dubai house; the Ikoyi billions; the budget padding scandal, the missing budget scandal; no Paracetamol in the State House Clinic scandal; the famous MTN N500m bribery with Abba Kyari in which MTN SouthAfrica has sacked its Nigeria CEOs involved, the fact remains that the Buhari administration has delivered more corruption than change to the Nigerian people.

“We therefore ask Bolaji Abdullahi and the APC to keep their beloved Maina and leave former President Jonathan and the PDP out of their love affair with him,” the statement read.

Nigerian Tribune