APC govs tackle Fayose over comment on Buhari’s health 

*Nobody takes Fayose serious —Okorocha

*Says Osinbajo has full presidential powers *Nnamdi Kanu only seeking relevance

ABUJA—GOVERNORS elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, tackled Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State on his allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on medical vacation in London, was on life support.

The APC governors also stated that all the apparatuses of the nation’s government had been handed over to the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, pending the return of the President. Governors Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state and Rauf Aregbesola of Osun state Chairman of APC Governors Forum, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, in an interview with State House correspondents in Abuja, advised Nigerians to disregard Governor Fayose’s comment on Buhari’s health, describing the comments as baseless.

The Progressives Governors Forum Chairman also disclosed that the agitations by youths in the South-East was a result of the neglect of the zone, even as he said the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, was only seeking relevance for himself but cashing in on the alleged neglect of the zone. Fayose’s comment capable of causing chaos Okorocha said the comment made by Governor Fayose, who is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors Forum, was capable of throwing the country into chaos. He said: “As you are aware, we are passing through a very difficult time in our nation and we have a lot of challenges— political, economical, social, cultural and what have you. “I want to advise that this is what many great nations of the world have passed through before getting to their point of greatness and Nigeria will not be an exception. We must see this time as a trying period for Nigeria and by the grace of God, we shall overcome. “This called to question the recent statement created to Governor Fayose over the health of Mr. President. I want to advise that Fayose statement should not be regarded. It is baseless and there is no substance in that information. What he said is not right, it is uncalled for and that is simply over heating the polity. Osinbajo has all presidential powers “Moreover, the country is stable. The Acting President is doing a beautiful job, he is meeting up the daily duties of Mr. President. There is no vacuum and so there is no cause for alarm.