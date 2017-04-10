APC crisis deepens as NEC members write Buhari

..Accuse Oyegun’s NWC of taking unilateral decisions

The crisis of confidence in the All Progressives Congress, APC, has assumed a new twist following a ‘Save Our Party’ letter written by a forum of some of its National Executive Council, NEC, members to President Muhammadu Buhari, decrying the leadership of the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led National Working Committee, NWC, and demanding an urgent NEC meeting.

The letter, dated April 6, 2017, and signed by a national ex-officio and South-West Coordinator of non-NWC NEC members, Omolayo Akintola, said if nothing was done by the President, the situation could lead to “preventable, avoidable and unnecessary intra-party cracks that the present situation might generate.” President Muhammadu Buhari during the Federal Executive Council Meeting held at the Council Chamber State House Abuja.

The APC non-NWC (NEC) members forum is a body of national officers of the party who are not members of the National Working Committee. The forum said it had written several letters to the national chairman of the party, Chief Odigie-Oyegun, without any positive reaction, hence the ‘Save our party’ request. The letter read: “We are equally greatly displeased with the ways the National Working Committee was unilaterally handling issues without any recourse to the NEC from which NWC derived its powers.”

“Also to be noted for appropriate advice is the exclusion of sizeable number of federating states from the scheme of things within the party because many states are not currently represented by party officers on the current National Working Committee, hence the need to have regular NEC meetings, pending the much awaited amendment to the present party constitution. “We, therefore, deemed it necessary putting this letter across for your timely action to save our great party from preventable, avoidable and unnecessary intra-party/in-house cracks that the present situation might generate. ‘’We strongly believe in your Excellency’s ability and sagacity to normalise things within a good time frame,” the forum submitted