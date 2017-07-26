APC CONFUSED ABOUT RESTRUCTURING, SAYS MAKARFI.

Ahmed Makarfi, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the All Progressives Congress (APC) “is in confusion” about the restructuring of Nigeria.

In an interview with Daily Trust, Makarfi wondered why the committee on restructuring inaugurated by the APC would be chaired by Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, who has said his party “does not believe” in the cause.

He said the APC could only set up a committee for restructuring its party and not the country because “it is not a government”.

“Well, I can’t be sure because it is a party, it is not a government. APC cannot set up a committee for restructuring the country. They can set up a committee on restructuring their party. You see, that’s why I said APC is in confusion,” he said.

“If it is about the nation, I expect, we should expect the acting president to do it. The national chairman and the governor (El-Rufai) who is my younger brother with due respect, was on Channels TV saying that they didn’t believe in restructuring of the country.

“You don’t believe in restructuring the country, and you now form a committee. Please give me a break, what are they talking about?”

Makarfi said the PDP has tasted “what being out of power means” while urging party members not to “take things for granted”.

“Some of us, though not all of us, exhibited attitudes that showed elements of arrogance, we have learnt our lesson and we would do the needful,” he said.

The PDP chairman said the party set up reconciliation and disciplinary committees in a bid to put its house in order.

“We have a rich report which we would implement and which will enhance the entire democracy, bring back discipline, review and revamp our manifesto and communicate more with the people; let them understand us the more, they already understand us, but let them understand us more,” he said.

