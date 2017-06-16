APC BoT member drowns in Abuja flood

A member of the Board of Trustees of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Olisaemeka Akamukalem, has drowned in a flood in Abuja.

Akamukalem, who hailed from Delta State, died on Tuesday in Gwarinpa, Abuja, after a torrential downpour swept away his car.

He was aged 57.

His remains had been recovered and deposited at the Kubwa General Hospital morgue.

The APC expressed shock over Akamukalem’s death, describing him as one of its respected leaders.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Thursday, in Abuja, recalled that the late Akamukalem was a former National Chairman of the Democratic Peoples Party that merged with other parties to form the APC in 2013.

He had also served as the first Assistant National Secretary of the All Peoples Party.

The statement said, “He was the Director-General of the Rabiu Kwankwaso Presidential Campaign and, thereafter, served as a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Committee that worked for the successful election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

“The late party chieftain, who served the APC as the first interim national auditor, was one of the stabilising forces in the party and he always identified with progressive causes to strengthen the party and ensure unity among members