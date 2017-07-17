Anambra to attain self sufficiency soon, says Obiano

By Kingsley Ezekwelu

The Governor of Anambra state Chief Willie Obiano says his administration is building a new Anambra where opportunities for prosperity will abound for all segments of the economy,adding that with conscious efforts he has through pragmatic instrumentality of strategic economic means,Anambra state has become economically viable and stable to extent that it has achieved 70percent self sufficient within just 3year, by the time I finish my 8year tenure ,the state will surely be economically self sufficient .

Chief Obiano who made this known in Awka during the inauguration of Rotary International, District 9142 and the installation of Mr Emman Udeakpeh as the district governor, noted that in less than four years his administration has succeeded in laying a solid foundation for economic prosperity in the state.

He enumerated his modest exploits in the agricultural sector as a shining example of what is achievable through the power of vision.

Gov Obiano said due to the enabling environment created by his administration for businesses to thrive in the state, investors are now trooping into the state to seek wealth creating opportunities, adding that the implication is ample jobs for the people.

Governor Obiano while felicitating with Rotary International on the expansion, said his administration would continue to partner with the Organization towards providing social services to Ndi Anambra.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communication’s Strategy, Ogbuefi Tony Nnachetta said emergence of the new district will go down history lane as one of the impact points of the Obiano administration, and noted that the new District would help bolster the partnership between the State and the Club across key areas in the health sector.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Anambra Broadcasting Service, Nze Uche Nworah said the ABS under his watch will continue to support the Club and the new District Governor in its efforts to end some preventable diseases like polio in the state.

On his part, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Disability Matters, Bar Chuks Ezewuzie who was a beneficiary of the Rotary Scholarship Intervention in the 90s, said the inauguration of the new district will help bring the services of the people closer to Ndi Anambra, adding that the more the districts, the more access to services the people would have.

In his vote of thanks, a member of the Club, Chief Ben Aghazu acknowledged that Gov Obiano is a Rotarian at heart as he has made service to the people, the hallmark of his administration.