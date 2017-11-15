Anambra guber: Why we withdrew Obiano’s ADC – IGP

Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has confirmed that he authorized the withdrawal of the Aide Camp (ADC) to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra.

Idris spoke during Election Stakeholders’ Forum organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday in Awka.

The IG explained that the development was based on the previous experience the police recorded whereby the military caught an ADC to “a governor” escorting a vehicle loaded with arms on Election Day.

“We do not mean anything bad to Anambra governor on this action; his ADC will be returned to him early Sunday morning after the governorship election on Saturday November 18 .

“We have equally withdrawn all the policemen attached to political appointees, Local Government Chairmen and others in Anambra till after the election,” he said.

Idris said that the Police Force had deployed 26,000 personnel, 300 vehicles, three helicopters and 15 gunboats for the poll.

The deployment of policemen and other security personnel, he said, was not to cause panic, but to give the people the needed protection.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu assured that everything had been put in place for the conduct of credible, free and fair election.

Mahmood said that distribution of non-sensitive materials would commence on Thursday , while the sensitive materials would arrive the state via Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, same day.

“I will like to use this opportunity to declare as untrue the earlier claim by some people that sensitive materials for this election were uncovered in a hotel in Awka.

“The sensitive materials will arrive through the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, and will be escorted like money to Awka by the Central Bank escort team on Thursday ”.

(DAILY POST)