Sunday , 25 June 2017
Anambra APC Members are Beggars ~ Dr. Okey Odunze.

June 24, 2017

APC Members are hypocrites, they go to Abuja, become beggars but come down to Anambra and become agitators.

This was exactly the words of Dr. Okey Odunze during the stakeholders meeting of Old Aguata Union held today at Amaokpala.

He admonished our Anambra APC Members to shelve their ambition of contesting for governor and throw their weight behind Gov. Obiano for continuity.

He said Obiano is a Godsent Governor for ndi Anambra and people should not fold their hands and watch the so called money bags take over the

