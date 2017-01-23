AN ARCHIVED DOCUMENT REVEALS THAT BIAFRA IS NOT EXCLUSIVE TO THE IGBO

By Russell Bluejack

Please read and see that kings in Bonny, New Calabar (Kalabari), Okrika, and Opobo all signed an Article/Treaty covering the region called BIGHT OF BIAFRA AND BENIN. I think we should be wise. Take note that the region, “Bight of Biafra and Benin” was a Consulate administered by a Consul.

Biafra, it has been proven, is not an Igbo name. It is indigenous to the littoral towns (riverine areas) ab origine. So, the next time you see your estranged brothers trot the streets and roads in show of solidarity or protest, take it that they are bringing the movement home. No peaceful protest against the State (not state) should be confined to any boundary.

IPOB protests and rallies, movements against oppression of, exclusion of, and prejudice against a people by the Nigerian State, can be staged anywhere, as long as they are peaceful. Have these protesters destroyed properties anywhere? The answer is a resounding no. Now, if you are one of those exuding apathy to these protests, then you should live in a place where you would be seen as a SUBJECT, not as a CITIZEN. In every democratic enclave, CITIZENS enjoy untrammelled right to protest. This is not a MONARCHICAL system, friends. The Nigerian hegemony is not a king: he/she is a president.

No true presidential system can suppress a people’s right. A suppressionistic presidential system loses its LEGITIMACY to become government de facto as against de jure. If we continue to clamp down on peaceful protesters, then we should stop ELECTING and start APPOINTING leaders. Is someone thinking? now, I urge you to peruse the document infra and see for yourselves the folly in your beastly proclivity vis-a-vis the IPOB. Our brothers in the East have proven time and again to be a cut above other Nigerians in business and innovativeness. Let the needed camaraderie and brotherly love flow between and among us. They broke us vide gerrymandering (political restructuring). It is time to unite and forge a common front. I have written as a detribalized mind from Rivers State. I believe there are a damn sight of others like me. Let us demolish this imaginary wall called GEOPOLITICAL ZONE. Yes, we can!