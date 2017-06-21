Wednesday , 21 June 2017
Amendment of NLNG Bill: We shall defend the economy of Rivers State says Governor Wike 
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike exchanging pleasantries with the Managing Director of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas  (NLNG) , Mr Tony Attah on Tuesday night at the Government House Port Harcourt. 

R-L: Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Managing Director of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas  (NLNG) , Mr Tony Attah and NLNG External Relations General Manager,  Eresia Ekeh on Tuesday night at the Government House Port Harcourt. 
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that his administration  will always defend the economy of Rivers State and the South-South geo-political zone, saying that the state government will join forces with other governors  of  the zone  to stop the amendment of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited Bill . 

The governor  also stated that agitations in the South-South have remained rife, because  the authorities  ignore  the  geo-political zone, even though the people  produce the wealth that sustains the nation.

Speaking  on Tuesday night at the Government House Port Harcourt during a courtesy visit by the management of the NLNG Limited, Governor Wike said that the state government will mobilise the  state’s representatives at the National Assembly to ensure that the NLNG  Limited remains in good stead to continue with her operations.

He urged the Federal Government not to allow the amendment of the NLNG act to sail through at the National Assembly because of the negative multiplier effect it would on the economy.

He said: “Anything that will affect the economy of Rivers State, we will always fight it. It is about Rivers State “.

The governor commended the management of the NLNG for offering to partner with the Federal Government to construct the all-important Bodo -Bonny Bridge. 

“I thank you for the Bodo-Bonny  bridge.  I hope it is not political.  I have always advocated for this important bridge. I thank  the NLNG  for telling the Federal Government that they are willing to put down money for the construction of the bridge “, the governor said. 

He pointed out that the people of the South-South geo-political zone always agitate for better investment of their resources in their respective communities  because of the neglect they continue  to suffer.

He said: “A big company like NLNG  Limited generates funds for the country, yet the Bodo-Bonny bridge that will create acceas to Bonny has not been  constructed.  ”

The governor regretted that the focus of the Federal Government is on the major ethnic groups, saying that because the Hausas and Igbos are involved  in conflict, a national meeting  has been called.

“When it is South-South, Nigeria never called a meeting. But because Arewa has given  a quit notice to Igbos and Igbos have replied, now we are to sit down and talk. But when the problem was here, nobody  said sit down and let’s  talk about these people’s problems.

“Those who are causing this crisis are those who refuse to listen to the yearnings and cries of the people”, Governor Wike said. 

He charged  the management of the NLNG  Limited to bring the construction of the Ship Building Dockyard to the state  for the improvement of the economy of Rivers State. 

The governor also called on the NLNG  Limited  to act on the agreement it enterred with the Rivers State Government for the rehabilitation of schools with the  sum of N4billion.

Earlier, the Managing Director of NLNG Limited, Mr Tony Attah appealed to the Rivers State Government to work with other  stakeholders  to ensure that the NLNG Limited bill is not amended  as it will negatively affect the operation of the company in the international stage.

He said that the NLNG Limited is operating 6 trains which generates more than 20 million tonnes which makes it the fourth in the global ranking of  LNGs . He added that  the NLNG Limited is building trains 7 and 8, which will take the capacity  of the NLNG to 30million tonnes and make it third in the world.

He said: “I must say that the train 7 and 8 which will be in Rivers State have the potential to bring more than 18, 000 jobs into the state with up to $20billion investments  once we take the final decision “.

He said the amendment  of the NLNG Limited Act will lead to loss of international  confidence, which have negative effect on the economy. 

“It will be most unfortunate. We believe  that if this  bill is amended, it will not be  good for NLNG, it will not be good for Rivers State abd it will not be good the oil and gas industry”, he said.

Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media. 
21st June, 2017.

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

