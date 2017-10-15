AMAECHI’S LEFT RIVERS STATE BANKRUPT:

Chief Kenneth Kobani, the secretary of the Rivers state government (SSG), has eulogised Governor Nyesom Wike. He said, he has done well to revived Rivers state after the immediate past administration of Rotimi Amaechi left the state bankrupt.

According to Kobani, the Rivers state government has worked hard towards resolving the financial obligations left by the past All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, of

Rotimi Amaechi.

He said:

“The indebtedness of the immediate past APC administration in Rivers state is what this administration is still grappling with.

“The state government is working hard to get the state’s economy on a sound footing.

“The immediate past APC administration in Rivers state left extremely huge debts in terms of salaries and pensions, bank loans for parastatals and agencies. They also left huge bank debts for the local government areas.

“We are still clearing the mess of the Rivers state APC while they were in government. Our efforts have led to a more stable economy in the state.

“The Wike administration was working for the people of the state.”

Commenting on the outstanding salary of local government employees, Kobani said: “With the constitution of the caretaker committees and the hosting of the joint account committee meeting, the local government councils will pay staff following the approval issued by the committee.

“The days of impunity are over under Wike, and all payments follow due process and approvals.

Addressing allegation that the state government was discriminating against non-indigenes, Kobani said the administration was fair to all in the state.

He said: “It was the same allegation that the APC made before they were defeated during the last election.

“This government is for all residents of the state. It will never discriminate against any group, whether indigene or none indigene”