AMAECHI’S LEFT RIVERS STATE BANKRUPT:

Sunday , 15 October 2017
Chief Kenneth Kobani, the secretary of the Rivers state government (SSG), has eulogised Governor Nyesom Wike. He said, he has done well to revived Rivers state after the immediate past administration of Rotimi Amaechi left the state bankrupt.
According to Kobani, the Rivers state government has worked hard towards resolving the financial obligations left by the past All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, of
Rotimi Amaechi.
He said:
“The indebtedness of the immediate past APC  administration in Rivers state  is what this administration  is still grappling with.
“The state government is working hard to get the state’s economy  on a sound footing.
“The immediate  past  APC  administration  in  Rivers  state left extremely  huge debts in terms of salaries  and  pensions,  bank loans for parastatals and agencies. They also left huge bank debts for the local government areas.
 “We are still clearing the mess of the Rivers state APC while they were in government.  Our efforts have led to a more stable economy in the state.
“The Wike administration was working for the people of the state.”
Commenting  on  the outstanding salary  of local government  employees,   Kobani  said: “With the constitution  of  the  caretaker  committees and  the  hosting  of the joint  account  committee meeting,  the local government  councils will pay staff following  the  approval issued  by  the  committee.
“The  days of  impunity  are over under Wike,  and all payments  follow due process  and approvals.
Addressing allegation that the state government was discriminating against non-indigenes, Kobani said the  administration  was fair to all in the state.
He said: “It was the same allegation  that  the  APC  made  before they  were defeated  during  the  last election.
“This government is for all residents of the state. It will never discriminate against  any group, whether indigene or none indigene”
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

