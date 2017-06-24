Amaechi  releases N100million  to APC media associates  to spread false reports against  Wike

In an unprecedented display of political witch hunt, embattled Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on Saturday met with APC Media officials in Abuja where he directed them to circulate false reports about Governor Wike.

At the meeting were former commissioners and aides of Amaechi who received about N100million, which they were asked to share to APC Social Media activists and some disgruntled PDP social media practitioners.

A former commissioner under Amaechi who is championing the campaign of calumny against Governor Wike arrived Port Harcourt on Saturday evening where he released the first tranche of money and story to the social media operators.

It was learnt the first story released was on the dissolution of Rivers State Executive Council, wherein the Amaechi’s aide concocted a report to cast aspersion on Governor Wike.

That report has been used in several pro-APC blogs.

Further investigation revealed that the Amaechi sponsored media group will release more false reports to cast aspersions on Governor Wike.

Sources close to the Minister of Transportation say that he has already reached out to mainstream media and some of the reports will also be published on their platforms, using fake names

The Former Governor who was indicted by a court approved Judicial Commission of Inquiry squandered N3trillion in eight years. He has a