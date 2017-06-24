Amaechi  releases N100million  to APC media associates  to spread false reports against  Wike

Sunday , 25 June 2017
In an unprecedented display of political witch hunt, embattled Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on Saturday  met with APC Media officials in Abuja where he directed them to circulate false reports about Governor Wike. 

At the meeting  were  former commissioners and aides of Amaechi who received about N100million, which they were asked to share to APC Social Media activists and some disgruntled PDP social media practitioners. 

A former commissioner under Amaechi  who is championing the campaign of calumny against Governor Wike arrived Port Harcourt  on Saturday evening where he released the first tranche of money and story to the social media operators. 

It was learnt the first story released was on the dissolution of Rivers State Executive Council, wherein  the Amaechi’s aide concocted a report to cast  aspersion on Governor Wike. 

That report has been used in several pro-APC blogs. 

Further  investigation revealed that the Amaechi  sponsored media group will release  more false reports  to cast aspersions  on Governor Wike. 

Sources  close  to the Minister of Transportation say that he has already reached  out to mainstream media and some of the reports will also be published on their platforms, using fake names 

The Former Governor  who was indicted by a court approved Judicial Commission of Inquiry  squandered  N3trillion in eight years. He has a

