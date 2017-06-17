AMAECHI NEEDS HELP! NO AMOUNT OF DESTRUCTIVE RHETORIC CAN COUNTER HIS CORRUPTION INDICTMENTS

By Oraye St. Franklyn

Nigerians are shocked to find that in spite of the indictment by a legitimate and court-recognised Commission of Inquiry into some questionable transactions during the term of former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, the man, in a poorly organized face-saving event in his honour, arising from an internal palace coup within the ranks of the APC in Rivers State, showed no sign or remorse for the monumental sleaze that characterised his government but bragged to the high heavens about his utopian accomplishments while as Governor.

It is on record that although Amaechi challenged the competence of the Commission to probe him, at both the High Court and Court of Appeal, he lost his cases and the findings of the commission, remain to this day, incontrovertible.

Rotimi Amaechi as we speak, has not even provided alternative facts to counter the findings of the commission that he embezzled the sum of $309 millions proceeds from the sale of the Rivers State Gas Turbine.

Rotimi Amaechi has not explained or countered the findings of the commission that in a space of 5 months, at the twilight of his administration, he withdrew the sum of N53 billion from the State Reserve Funds for yet to be substantiated purposes.

Rotimi Amaechi has not showed Rivers people the site of the much touted Justice Karibi Whyte Hospital after paying out the sum of N39.5 billion for its construction.

Rotimi Amaechi, the embattled Federal Minister and leader of the disorganized, deflated and extirpated opposition in Rivers State moved the permanent site of the Rivers State University to his community and paid out the sum of 4 billion as part of its construction without anyone knowing the actual site of the school. If anyone knows, they can put out photographs of the magnificent existing infrastructure of the school.

The same Amaechi brought in, South African based, Arcus Gibbs which he claimed built 2000 Housing units in Greater Port Harcourt, which no one can find on the map of Rivers State. Please can those close to Mr. Amaechi appeal to him to show proof of any such construction for which multi-billions were expended.

It is on record that Amaechi left office without giving an account of the total of over N 3 trillion which he received in 8 years as Governor. Not a shred of paper was left to explain for the monumental wealth that accrued to Rivers State during his term. The same Amaechi who cursed Rivers State with poverty, and bragged that the State would be unable to pay salaries is the person who is accusing the Rivers State Government as led by Governor Nyesom Wike, that has rescued the State from the throes of want and is currently redefining the outlook of the State with world class infrastructure, of doing nothing.

Mr. Amaechi’s unnecessary, vitriolic and contradictory rants compounded by his hyperactivity, vivid emotional instability, reasonable split personality, uncontrollable mood swings, anger, agitation and manifest anxiety, as seen on National Television certify his rumoured plaguing delirium and its want for fitting inoculation since the reported defection of his alleged psychiatrist to the PDP. Those who attend to him must therefore speedily find a replacement to save what’s left of his value, if any at all. He truly needs help.