Amaechi Begin Processes To Cripple Magus Abe’s Influence in Rivers APC Leadership

Former Governor Of Rivers State and Now Transportation Minister Mr Chibuike Amaechi has began processes aimed it crippling the Political Influence of Senator Magnus Abe Representing Rivers South East Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

Mr Amaechi who had already removed some perceived Loyalists of Senator Magnus Abe from the Leadership caucus of the All Progressive Congress in Rivers State has scheduled a Local Government Congress of the Party in Rivers State.

This Move PUO REPORTS Exclusively gathered from an anonymous source within the APC in Rivers State,is aimed at removing all perceived Unit,Ward and Local Government Chairmen of the Party who are believed to be loyal and in support of the 2019 Governorship ambition of Senator Magnus Abe.

“Following the APC Stakeholders meeting that held yesterday (Friday) at ESI, 120 Woji Road, GRA, Port Harcourt under the oversight of some national officers of the party, it has been re-affirmed that the state-wide LGA Congresses slated for today, Saturday, 29th July, 2017 will go ahead as earlier scheduled”.

Speaking after yesterday’s meeting, the APC State Chairman, Chief (Dr) Davies Ibiamu Ikanya, said that the locations and venues where the Congresses will hold in all 23 LGAs of the State have been duly communicated to APC LGA party officers. He also assured that necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure hitch-free Congresses across the State.

However it was gathered that most persons Selected to lead the Local Goverment Congress are all loyalist of the Minister of Transportation who were given a term paper of the results expected from them.

In the maintime,some Loyalist of Senator Magnus Abe had all gone to their varius Local Government Area to ensure no fowl play in the excercise