Akwa Ibom Records 72,615 Voters In Ongoing Registration Exercise

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa Ibom state has said that no fewer than 72,615 voters have so far been registered in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise in the state.

The INEC Administrative Secretary in Akwa Ibom, Mr Henry Ayomanor, disclosed this to journalists in Uyo.

He expressed satisfaction in the conduct of the first phase of the exercise which ended on July 20.

Ayomanor, however, advised registered voters in Akwa Ibom to go to where they were registered to check whether their names were correctly captured.

According to him, “Claims and objections are slated from July 24 to July 28”.

The INEC Administrative Secretary said that, “The challenges identified during the CVR exercise had been addressed. During the period, some 602 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in the custody of the commission’s office in Akwa Ibom were collected”

“I urge prospective voters yet to collect theirs to endeavour to do so now”.

Ayomanor also said that the second phase of the CVR exercise would commence on July 31.

“Remember this CVR exercise is an update. We are trying to update our voters register so that those who are now up to the age of 18 can be registered.

“And the CVR will continue until a few weeks to the 2019 general elections.”

The Administrative Secretary added that INEC would collaborate with the Akwa Ibom Independent Electoral Commission on the forthcoming Local Government elections in the state.