Akpabio hosts constituents, doles out empowerment items

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, at the weekend said he was giving back to the society to empower his constituents in appreciation of the overwhelming support that he has enjoyed from his people.

While thanking his constituents for supporting his political aspirations thus far, he said he could only appreciate the good gesture by giving back to the society.

Akpabio spoke during his constituency briefing and Empowerment programme in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom state at the weekend where he doled out empowerment items to constituents across the 106 wards in the senatorial district.

Items given out included 30 cars; and buses; four tractors; 800 (2.5 KVA) generating sets; 11 (6.5KVA) generating sets ; 24 (5.5KVA) generators, 55 block moulding machines\Listers; 113 computers/printers; 300 sewing machines; 200 grinding machines; 60 tricycles (Keke); 50 cargo tricycles; 10 cassava processing machines and 50 home grinding machines.

Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, and the Senate President Senator Bukola Saraki commended Senator Akpabio for his initiative in embarking on the empowerment of his constituents and several constituency projects.

Governor Emmanuel said the people of Akwa Ibom State were proud of the representation of Senator Akpabio in the Red Chambers and urged him to continue to do more to attract dividends of democracy to the state.

Senator Saraki described Akpabio as an uncommon senator and commended him for bringing succour to his people through various projects and empowerment items.

Represented by Senate Minority Whip, Senator Philip Aduda, Saraki said:”As elective representatives of our people, it is part of our sole mandate and responsibility to legislate laws that would protect and empower our people to make them resourceful individuals that can add value to our community and the nation as a whole