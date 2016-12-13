Wednesday , 4 January 2017
SARS PERSONNEL who invaded the Rivers East Senatorial District Collation centre to rob election results

AKIN FAKOREDE : THE SARS COMMANDER WHO LED THE ELECTION ROBBERY SQUAD

December 13, 2016

By Simeon Nwakaudu

 

It has been revealed  that it was the Rivers State Commander of Special Anti-Robbery Squad  ( SARS) Akin Fakorede  who personally led the invasion of the Rivers East Senatorial District at the Port Harcourt City Council .

 

This ugly invasion  is a crime against  democracy and the rule of law .

 

Akin Fakorede mercilessly  beat up the Rivers State Commissioner for Urban Development who served  as the PDP Agent, Mr Chinyere Igwe  dragging on the  floor before whisking him to a torture centre .

 

This notorious SARs Commander also opened fire on the approaching convoy of Governor Wike , confirming  the governor’s declaration  that Akin Fakorede was sent back  to Rivers State  to compromise  security .

 

Even after leaving the scene, Akin Fakorede and his team shot repeatedly  around the Government House , Port Harcourt  round about. He merely  wanted to send the message that he is determined  to continue  with his hatchet job.

 

Recall that Akin Fakorede was at the centre of the Police High Command rigging  plot which was revealed  to Nigerians  by Governor Wike .  Recall that  Governor Wike  during the courtesy  visit by the Inspector General of Police , Ibrahim Idris  alerted him that  Akin Fakorede planned to assassinate him .

 

The fact on ground is that Akin Fakorede  led the team of the police that committed unprinted  atrocities  in different  parts of the state on December 10, 2016.

 

His public invasion  of  the collation centre of Rivers East was the  height of the infamous outing for the police during the rerun elections .

 

Despite the denial  of the Police High Command that the  men who invaded  are not policemen , Akin Fakorede and his men  were captured  on video, molesting electoral officials.

 

This is the time that  the international  community  should intervene. Akin Fakorede’s  crime against  democracy and  the people of Rivers State must not go unpunished .

 

Governor Wike has written to the Inspector-General of Police  on five different  occasions , provided oral evidence  and held several press conferences , yet the Police High Command turns  a blind eye to his atrocities .

 

Unless the Police High Command is deeply involved, Fakorede should publicly prosecuted to serve as a deterent to other  criminally minded police officers .

 

One comment

  1. Igonzia
    December 13, 2016 at 5:09 pm

    They will soon say it is photoshop

    Reply

