AKIN FAKOREDE : THE SARS COMMANDER WHO LED THE ELECTION ROBBERY SQUAD

By Simeon Nwakaudu

It has been revealed that it was the Rivers State Commander of Special Anti-Robbery Squad ( SARS) Akin Fakorede who personally led the invasion of the Rivers East Senatorial District at the Port Harcourt City Council .

This ugly invasion is a crime against democracy and the rule of law .

Akin Fakorede mercilessly beat up the Rivers State Commissioner for Urban Development who served as the PDP Agent, Mr Chinyere Igwe dragging on the floor before whisking him to a torture centre .

This notorious SARs Commander also opened fire on the approaching convoy of Governor Wike , confirming the governor’s declaration that Akin Fakorede was sent back to Rivers State to compromise security .

Even after leaving the scene, Akin Fakorede and his team shot repeatedly around the Government House , Port Harcourt round about. He merely wanted to send the message that he is determined to continue with his hatchet job.

Recall that Akin Fakorede was at the centre of the Police High Command rigging plot which was revealed to Nigerians by Governor Wike . Recall that Governor Wike during the courtesy visit by the Inspector General of Police , Ibrahim Idris alerted him that Akin Fakorede planned to assassinate him .

The fact on ground is that Akin Fakorede led the team of the police that committed unprinted atrocities in different parts of the state on December 10, 2016.

His public invasion of the collation centre of Rivers East was the height of the infamous outing for the police during the rerun elections .

Despite the denial of the Police High Command that the men who invaded are not policemen , Akin Fakorede and his men were captured on video, molesting electoral officials.

This is the time that the international community should intervene. Akin Fakorede’s crime against democracy and the people of Rivers State must not go unpunished .

Governor Wike has written to the Inspector-General of Police on five different occasions , provided oral evidence and held several press conferences , yet the Police High Command turns a blind eye to his atrocities .

Unless the Police High Command is deeply involved, Fakorede should publicly prosecuted to serve as a deterent to other criminally minded police officers .