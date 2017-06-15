The Buhari Media Support Group on Thursday said wife of the President , Aisha Buhari , saw her husband during her recent visit to London, contrary to insinuations that she did not .
The group said this in a statement signed by its chairman, Mr . Austin Braimoh ; and Secretary , Mr . Cassidy Madueke , in Abuja .
It said that the insinuation that Aisha did not see the ailing Mr . President was “ a tissue of lies aimed at ridiculing the President , his office , wife and officials working with him . ”
The group said , “ The attack on the first family had got personal ;” adding that “ the visit of the president ’ s wife was a family affair . ”
According to the group , “ The president ’ s wife even came home with the cheering news that her husband’ s health has improved and that Nigerians should keep praying for his full recovery
Aisha saw Buhari in London, group says
