Agbaje writes to PDP members , declares for National Chairmanship 

Fellow Members of the PDP
The promises of the founding fathers of our country were clearly defined:
A better life for everyday people, irrespective of tribe or religion
Access to decent education and a roof overhead
Dignity in work and opportunities for our youth to dream and determine their
own future while, in the process, rekindling our collective hope
in this project called Nigeria.
As a party, we made great strides in making good some of these promises.
Then, we got carried away with our achievements
We committed errors of impunity, imposition
We disregarded best practices of internal democracy
We even got arrogant
And we paid dearly for these errors
Our country today is like a vehicle with a knocked engine
A lot of Motion, no movement
Those in charge have not shown the capacity to deliver on public goods and services
There is much suffering in the land
Future generations might look back and wonder
What were we thinking?
How were we so blessed as a country
Yet delivered so little on the promises of our founding fathers
The decisions we make today in our Party
are critical to whether or not these promises will be achieved
in our lifetime or in that of our children or our children’s children.
This is why as a party,
It’s time to REBUILD
It’s time to UNITE
And that time is NOW
My name is Jimi Agbaje
And I am running to be the National Chairman
of the Peoples’ Democratic Party.