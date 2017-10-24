Agbaje writes to PDP members , declares for National Chairmanship

Fellow Members of the PDP

The promises of the founding fathers of our country were clearly defined:

A better life for everyday people, irrespective of tribe or religion

Access to decent education and a roof overhead

Dignity in work and opportunities for our youth to dream and determine their

own future while, in the process, rekindling our collective hope

in this project called Nigeria.

As a party, we made great strides in making good some of these promises.

Then, we got carried away with our achievements

We committed errors of impunity, imposition

We disregarded best practices of internal democracy

We even got arrogant

And we paid dearly for these errors

Our country today is like a vehicle with a knocked engine

A lot of Motion, no movement

Those in charge have not shown the capacity to deliver on public goods and services

There is much suffering in the land

Future generations might look back and wonder

What were we thinking?

How were we so blessed as a country

Yet delivered so little on the promises of our founding fathers

The decisions we make today in our Party

are critical to whether or not these promises will be achieved

in our lifetime or in that of our children or our children’s children.

This is why as a party,

It’s time to REBUILD

It’s time to UNITE

And that time is NOW

My name is Jimi Agbaje

And I am running to be the National Chairman

of the Peoples’ Democratic Party.