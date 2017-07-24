Again Buhari’s aide Onochie attacks Fani-Kayode, PDP, says they’ll end up in jail, psychiatric hospitals 

President Muhammadu Buhari’s personal assistant on social media, Lauretta Onochie, has taken a swipe at both the Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, members wherein she said it was a slap on decency for the former aviation Minister to be on national TV and that those she called ‘junkies’ in PDP will soon be sent to psychiatrist hospitals so that “peace will reign.”

The President’s aide made the attack in a couple of tweets. She also accused some media houses of being broke hence, their reason for having FFK as host. Mrs. Onochie also said that God is bringing Nigeria to a point where, according to her, “criminals will go to jail.” According to her, ““True, some media houses are broke but to have FFK, who is a criminal trails as a guest on national TV, is a slap on decency. We deserve better.” “God is bringing Nigeria to the point where criminals will be in jail, junkies in PDP will be in psychiatrist hospital. Peace will reign.” Recall that in May of this year, the President’s aide had attacked the Ex-Aviation minister where she lambasted Fani-Kayode over his comments on the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo who had said that Buhari treated him like a son. She had tweeted thus: “MUST #FFK SPEAK ON EVERYTHING? Commenting on everything is an indication that there are some loose nuts, upstairs.” But Fani-Kayode had in a series of tweets replied her in what many said looked like in her own coin when he said, “There is an ugly duckling that washes toilets in the Villa called Loretta who is running her mouth.Truth is I don’t respond to hired help.” He had gone ahead to add, “Especially when they look like a used tampon. Let the walking corpse that she works for wake up and speak for itself. Then I will respond. “For me to respond to such an ugly, lousy and shallow creature like Loretta she would first need to get a facelift and then a big promotion.” “”The President treats me like his son and his brother”- VP. A 60 year old man can say this? We are in trouble.” However,