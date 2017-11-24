African Queens embark  on extensive charity works in Port Harcourt 

▪Governor Wike commends African Queens for their exemplary conduct

Contestants of the Miss University Africa Beauty Pageant on Friday carried out charity works in different parts of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital as part of the programme for the continental contest.

On thursday , the contestants from the 54 countries of Africa visited the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital, Port Harcourt where they cleaned up the wards and premises of the medical facility.

The Friday outing witnessed the contestants controlling traffic at Eliozu to the admiration of residents and motorists.

After controlling traffic, the African Queens engaged in environmental sanitation along the streets of the Eliozu suburb.

The African Queens were assisted by officials of the Federal Road Safety in the control of traffic.

After concluding their traffic control and environmental sanitation, the African Queens moved over to the Catholic Home of the Elderly in Port Harcourt where they played with the elderly, handed them gifts and assisted them to take their medication.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike expressed happiness at the involvement of the African Queens in Charity Works, noting that it will encourage other youths embrace the culture of philanthropy.

He said that the African Queens by traversing the streets of Port Harcourt have once again brought to global attention the peaceful nature of the Rivers State capital.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the charity work, the President of the African Personality Forum, Miss University of Africa 2017, Mr. Taylor Nazzal noted that the essence of the work was to promote the culture of philanthropy in the contestants.

“Its becoming a trend now that the present day youths don’t have value for Africa, they don’t want to do charity. So the essence is to go back to the roots and make them to know what life is all about”, Mr. Nazzal noted.

.

While expressing delight with the hospitality accorded the beauty queens by residents of Port Harcourt during the charity work, Mr. Nazzal said that the African Queens will promote the positive image of Port Harcourt.

He said: “We are trying to send a message to the world that, you don’t have to get the bad news about Rivers State is actually not true. You have one Nigerian Ambassador in all African countries. These people will go back to their countries and they will talk about Rivers State.

Receiving the African Queens at the Home for the Elderly, the Matron, Rev. Sister Mary Jane Rapheal thanked the African Queens for their commitment to philanthropy.

Speaking on her experience, Miss University Africa – Nigeria, Miss. Opara Chinonso Ibinabo expressed delight over the charity work, noting that it was part of giving back to the society in appreciation for the contribution to their lives.

” It was a delight controlling the traffic. The society helps to shape us as growing youths of the nation and continent. So this is our own way of saying thank you to the society in appreciation to what it has done to them” Miss. Opara said.

In her remark, Miss University Africa ( South Africa) Tshiamo Moahloli described the charity work as awesome and commended Rivers people for their cooperation and maturity in obeying traffic rules.

She said: “There is heavy traffic here in Nigeria, but what I enjoyed is that the people are very cooperative. They do not underestimate us as Beauty Queens. Rather, they cooperated with us”.

The African Queens were accompanied by members of Port Harcourt Crystal Lion International during the Charity Work.

The Grand Finale of the pageant will hold in Port Harcourt on December 2, 2017 .

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.