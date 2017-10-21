Adesina Donates $250,000 World Food Prize To Youths In Agric Business

Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture and rural development, Akinwumi Adesina had announced that his $250,000 World Food Laureate Cash prize will serve as funds to African youths that are into agriculture business.

Adesina was honoured due to his commitment to boosting agriculture and food supply and for inspiring youths both as Minister of Agriculture and President of African Development Bank.

He said the $250,000 cash prize will serve as funds to support youths that are into agriculture.

“There wouldn’t be any rest for me until Africa feeds itself and for that, we need the youth. Even though I don’t have the cash in my hand, I hereby commit my $250,000, that’s a quarter of a million dollars, as a cash prize for the World Food Prize award to set up a fund fully dedicated to providing grants, fellowship financing for the youth of Africa in agriculture as a business,” he said.

While receiving his award in Iowa, the United States on Thursday , Adesina expressed gratitude to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo for nominating him as the minister.

He also thanked former President Goodluck Jonathan for giving him the opportunity to serve as a minister and President Muhammadu Buhari for his strong support to achieve the feat.

“A day is coming very soon when the barns of Africa will be filled and all her children will be well fed when millions of farmers will be able to send their kids to school.

“Then you will hear a new song across Africa; thank God our lives are better for us,” Adesina said.

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, Former President of Ghana, John Mahama also attended the ceremony and other dignitaries from Nigeria and African countries.