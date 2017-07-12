Ademola Adeleke sworn in as senator

By NAN

Newly-elected senator for Osun-West Senatorial District, Ademola Adeleke (PDP-Osun West), on Wednesday took oath office to replace the late Isiaka Adeleke who died on April 23.

The oath was administered to him by the Clerk of the Senate, Mr Nelson Ayewoh, during plenary.

Adeleke won the senatorial bye-election held on Saturday, defeating his closest opponent, Mudashiru Hussein of the All Progressives People’s Congress (APC). The new senator is a younger brother to the deceased Isiaka Adeleke.

Congratulating the new lawmaker, Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha, said “I want to tell Nigerians that God loves Nigerians. The giant, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is awake