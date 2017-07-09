Adeleke defeats Aregbesola’s candidate

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun West Senatorial District by-election, Ademola Adeleke, on Saturday defeated the All Progressives Congress candidate, Senator Mudashiru Hussain, with total votes of 97, 480. Adeleke won nine out of the 10 local government areas.

Hussain, who was Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s anointed candidate got 66,116 votes.

In Iwo Local Government Area, Adeleke had 12,547 votes as against Hussain’s 12,205. While in Ejigbo Local Government Area, Hussain’s stronghold, the PDP candidate with 9,723 votes trailed his opponent who polled 12,229 votes.

Again, the former APC member, led with 9,096 votes with Hussain having 8952 votes in Irewole Local Government Area.

In Ayedire Local Government Area, Adeleke had 5,789 votes while Hussain trailed him with 5,360 votes.

It was a similar result in Olaoluwa Local Government Area as Adeleke led with 5,618 votes to Hussain’s 5,316.

The PDP candidate with 18,559 votes, led by a wide margin in Ede North Local Government Area as the APC candidate polled 2,784 votes.

It was a similar result in Ede South Local Government as Adeleke polled 13,406 votes while his opponent had 2,096 votes.

In Ayedaade Local Government Area, PDP had 9,061 votes while APC polled 7,179.

Hussain, who polled 4,768 votes in Egbedore Local Government Area, lost to Adeleke who had 7,142; while in Isokan Local Government Area, the PDP candidate led with 6,539 votes, with his APC counterpart polling 5,227.

Our correspondent observed that the by-election was peaceful in many places as security agents including soldiers were present at various points to prevent any breakdown of law and order just as the police on Saturday arrested three people.

The individuals were accused of attacking voters as they attempted to snatch ballot boxes.

Our correspondent gathered that the hoodlums invaded Igbokiti Unit Ward 10 in Okinnin, Egbedore Local Government Area and attacked some voters, who prevented them from snatching the boxes.

One of the voters, Olusegun Ige, who spoke with SUNDAY PUNCH said, “Some political thugs invaded our unit and attempted to hijack ballot boxes and stuff them with their own ballot papers but they were prevented. They injured some of the people who stopped them. But they were eventually overpowered and arrested by security agents.”

However, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Fimihan Adeoye, when contacted on the telephone said three persons were arrested but not arrested in connection with the election.

Speaking on the poll, Adeleke had said, “The process is going on well and I am very optimistic that with God on my side, I shall be victorious.”

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Osun West Senatorial District, Senator Mudashiru Hussain, who eventually lost the election had also said he was confident of emerging the winner of the poll.

He said, “I want to laud INEC for their arrangements and also want to want to laud the electorate for their enthusiasm. I am very optimistic of victory.”

Accreditation and voting started at 8 am in many polling units with voters trooping out early to exercise their franchise in all the 10 local government areas which make up the senatorial district.

Security was tight in Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore, Ejigbo, Iwo and other local government areas, while most roads were barricaded by soldiers