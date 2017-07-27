Acting President Yemi Osinbajo commissions Two Roads in Rivers State

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that the Federal Government will support every effort to improve the living condition of Nigerians.

Speaking while commissioning the Chokocho-Umuechem-Ozuzu road and Chokocho -Igbo-Etche-Rumuokurushi Inter- Change in Etche Local Government Area on Thursday , Acting President Yemi Osinbajo lauded the Governor Wike for embarking on pro-people projects.

He charged leaders to always work for their people, saying that is the only way that the people can feel the impact of government.

The Acting President charged leaders to de-emphasise partisan concerns and work in the interest of their people.

He said: “We must always look for ways to advance the interest of our people. We are greater together than apart. Today is a very happy day. We will always have happy days.

“Here with us to commission the project of the Rivers State Government is Senator Magnus Abe, who is from another party. The Federal Government supports every effort that benefits the people “.

Earlier, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said the two roads were constructed to revive the economy of Etche Local Government Area.

He said that the roads were death traps and completely damaged the economy of the area as they could not take their agricultural products to the market.

He said: “The condition of the two roads to be commissioned today were so bad that the people of Etche could not use them to transport their agricultural products to markets.”

The Chokocho-Umuechem-Ozuzu road is 16 kilometres while the Chokocho -Igbo-Etche-Rumuokurushi Inter- Change is kilometres .

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

27th July, 2017.