Abia Targets 2.5 Billion Naira As Monthly Generated Revenue

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has said that the state is targeting 2.5 billion Naira Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) monthly from December 2017.

He revealed this at a gathering in Umuahia where he that his government is committed to increasing revenue collection processes, block leakages and ensure rapid improvements in road infrastructure at Aba.

He added that it will serve as additional incentive for citizens and residents who pay all statutory revenue.

According to the governor, the internal revenue profile of the state when he took the mantle of leadership in the state stood at 500 million Naira, monthly and hence there is need to work hard to turn it around.

“I want you to know that the Internally Generated Revenue target for 2017 is to hit 2.5 billion Naira monthly, especially in Aba.

“And I wish to tell you that as at today, we have hit the 1 billion in Aba but this administration is not satisfied yet and is working tirelessly to reverse the trend, so that we will be able to pay salaries without waiting for allocation from the Federal Government,

“Abia State is collaborating with a private sector to develop and commercialize the large cashew plantations in Umunneochi Local Government Area with plans to establish cashew plantations across the state, and processing plants to produce cashew for consumption and export.

“Therefore, I want to encourage all Abians and those in the Diaspora to support this government by investing at home, promoting made in Aba goods/services and representing the state well at their countries of residence.

I want to urge you to contribute your quota and taxes for government to provide the needed enablers like infrastructure, to attract investment potentials for trade and commerce to thrive .”