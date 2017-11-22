A NEW DAWN IN ANGULAMA IS POSSIBLE ! 

Small Acts when replicated by Millions of people can change the world and Alone We can do so little but together we can achieve much..

Angulama is the oldest community in Kalabari Kingdom, it is also known as Suku-ama. It is in the present day Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State

In the days of Old,People from all walks of life and Tribes used to consult the Oracle in order to fortell the future and for Spiritual Fortification/protection.

Angulama does not have an old shippen (elem-ama). Their first brother is the Ke community Angulama settled 70 percent of the communities in Kalabari Kingdom. Most War Lords and famous men in Kalabari were born in Suku-ama and always run back there for safety and survival.

The people of Suku-ama believe to be the second creatures by God after Adam and Eve.. They are the mother of Kalabari Kingdom.

On Saturday,25th of November , The Descendants of this Ancestral Kingdom want to come together and chart an unimaginable New Dawn for her people by creating a Community Development Trust fund.

The Trust fund will amongst other things fund a modern day Electrification project, Reclamation for Landing Jetty and Cause Way amongst others..

It will be Heralded under the Distinguished Chairmanship of Prince Uche Secondus (Former Acting National Chairman PDP)

Our Indefatigable Governor will be the Special Guest of Honour, His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, GSSRS, ExecutiveGovernor of Rivers State.

The Internationally renowed Philanthropist -Jack-Rich Tein (JNR), Chairman/CEO Belema Oil will be the Chief Launcher

One of the Greatest living Niger Deltan/ Father of all people will be the Father of the day- High Chief (Dr.) O. B. Lulu Briggs

And our mummy Her Excellency Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, Deputy Governor, Rivers State will be the mother of the day

The Date again is

Saturday 25th of November, 2017

Time: 12:00 Noon

Venue: Angulama Town Square, ASALGA.

Obote! Aluaa!

Signed:

Media Committee