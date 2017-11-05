7th Assembly aided pension scam- Maina.

Terhemen Abua.

The former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, has in a leaked document friday , accused the 7th Senate led by David Mark of aiding pension thieves.

Maina who wrote the alleged leaked document on June 19, 2015 addressed to the Senate stated that over N3tn hidden had yet to be recouped from 97 pension offices before he fled the country.