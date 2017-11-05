7th Assembly aided pension scam- Maina.

Terhemen Abua.
The former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, has in a leaked document friday, accused the 7th Senate led by David Mark of aiding pension thieves.
Maina who wrote the alleged leaked document on June 19, 2015 addressed to the Senate stated that over N3tn hidden had yet to be recouped from 97 pension offices before he fled the country.
The letter referenced PRTT/PEN/NASS/SEN/16/VOL1/05, was channelled through Senator Nneji Achonu’s office, representing Imo North Senatorial district to the Senate President and titled, “Pension reform task team — Appeal for review of investigation by the Senate Joint Committee on Establishment and Public Service and States and Local Government Administration, 2011 – 2013” .
According to Maina, the task team took off effectively in January 2011, saved the country N1.6tn from “ pension thieves” ,adding that “we used financial intelligence to achieve groundbreaking achievements in our assignment” .
The letter read in part, “As a refresher, the PRTT was inaugurated on June 10, 2010 by the immediate past administration of Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan GCFR, with a clear mandate to restructure the Head of Service Pension Office, Police Pension Office among others. We did our utmost best with precision and national interests as our guiding principles.
“The PRTT took off effectively by January 2011. We used financial intelligence skills to achieve groundbreaking achievements in our assignment.
“N256bn is still stolen monthly. As it is, there is a leakage of N256bn monthly from the current IPPIS, which needs to be blocked urgently. We are also aware of some government hidden accounts which need to be mopped up. We can be used to engage any department of government in sanitising the financial workflow to avoid loose ends that remain susceptible to leakages.
Maina maintained that while the Senate haunted the task team, the same body favoured the “pension thieves” , adding that the Senate Joint Committee ended up creating more problems than solutions to the endemic corruption and fraud prevailing in the system.
He noted that the biometric system adopted by the team exposed 73,000 ghost pensioners in the office of the Head of Service alone.
He stressed that some pensioners got a backlog of about 30 years paid into their accounts. All payments were ordered under the signature of the then Head of Service on monthly basis.
“Today, pension matter is worse with the Police Pension Office, where millions are taken out of pension funds daily. We have pieces of evidence to substantiate this” , he added.
credit: Punch