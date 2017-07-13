65 DAYS AND COUNTING

-He is in high “SPIRIT” – Former pastor Yemi osunbade.

World leaders use technology to hold meetings with other world leaders………… Skype the most general one is used to even grant interviews with international news stations.

In Nigeria Pastor Osinbajo travels for 13 hours with tax payers money to hear his father talk to him for less than 5 minutes…….. (A GOVERNMENT THAT IS IN RECESSION).

65 days out of his country, and Osinbajo goes to UK to see his father only to come back to tell us he is in high “spirit”. A man in high spirit can not talk to his nation on Skype??? Abi Buhari is now God and Osinbajo is now Moses… Only Moses can hear God and bring back the commandments. If Buhari is in high “spirit” and can not talk to his nation or come back to work; when he is in low spirit how e go be??? GOD SEE ME O; I BE YOUR PIKIN O.

WHO DO US THIS THING????? OUR MUMU DON REACH. Which worker will be absent from work for 65 days without a word and will come back to get his job?? BUHARI THE MELICINE MAN WEY YOU USE, STRONG WELL WELL……… THE MELICINE DEY WORK ON NIGERIANS. UNA TIGHT; HAUSA JUJU STRONG…… MA-ABASI

By Nicholas Endeley