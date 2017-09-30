57th Independence Anniversary: Governor Wike felicitates with Nigerians

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has felicitated with Nigerians on the 57th Independence Anniversary, urging all Nigerians to be committed to building bridges of peace and development.

He congratulated all Nigerians on the successful celebration of the 57th Independence Anniversary, noting that despite the challenges of nationhood, Nigeria will continue to make progress.

In an Independent Message, Governor Wike declared that the government and people of Rivers State will continue to work for a United Nigeria.

He stated that the state is not part of any agitation for secession, pointing out that Rivers people are committed to one, indivisible Nigeria.

The governor reiterated his call for dialogue as a means of resolving all developmental, economic and political challenges facing the country.

He called for better security and justice for all federating units to give all Nigerians a sense of belonging and de-escalate tension across the land.

The governor assured all residents of Rivers State that his administration will always protect them.

While wishing Nigerians a peaceful 57th Independence Celebration, the governor advised them to work diligently for the development of the country.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

30th September, 2017.