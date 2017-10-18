Wednesday , 18 October 2017
Home / featured post / 500 Emohua APC members  defection to PDP 
APC Members from ward 13 and 14 of Emohua Local Government Area during their defection to PDP on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

500 Emohua APC members  defection to PDP 

October 18, 2017 featured post, Politics 182 Views

Over 500 All Progressives Congress (APC) members from Wards 13 and 14 of Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State on Wednesday  defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
This is as the Emohua Local Government Area PDP Leadership  formally endorsed the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for a second term, saying that his developmental projects have transformed the state.
Speaking  at the defection ceremony, Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Engineer Chukwuemeka Woke said the action of the APC decampees signals the death of the APC in Emohua Local Government Area.
He said the defection of APC members to the PDP will continue weekly till 2019 because Rivers people have experienced  quality leadership under Governor Wike.
He said: “They are saying that come 2019, there will be no APC in Rivers State. The Federal Government has failed and they have seen PDP government working here in the state.
“Why would they continue to follow APC that has failed to deliver.  This exercise  will continue almost every week. The entire state will collapse  into PDP “.
He stated that APC is a sham that rode to power on the altar of propaganda, without any agenda for governance.
Former Chairman of the Governing Council of Federal Polytechnic, Kaduna, Chief Sergeant Awuse commended the APC members  for abandoning a sinking ship to join a performing  political party in the state.
He urged Emohua people to work with other Rivers people to ensure that Governor Wike wins a second term.
Former Rivers State Commissioner of Transport, Chief Glory Emeh urged the decampees  to remain steadfast as they contribute  their quota to the re-election  of Governor Wike.
Leader of the APC in Ward 13 and 14, Mr Stephen Amadi said they resolved to move to PDP because  of the superlative performance of Governor Wike.
Receiving the decampees, PDP Chieftain, Prince Paul Wonodi said the defectors  will enjoy equal opportunities  with existing PDP members.
He commended  the formers APC members for the courage to retrace their  steps in the interest of the development of the state.
Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke (l) and Former Chairman of the Governing Council of Federal Polytechnic, Kaduna, Chief Sergeant Awuse during the defection of APC Members of ward 13 and v14 of Emohua Local Government Area on Wednesday in Port Harcourt
APC Members from ward 13 and 14 of Emohua Local Government Area during their defection to PDP on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

The Monkey Pox Inoculation that the APC needs?

Propaganda is a mighty weapon of war. During the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, the …

6 comments

  1. Ozioma Osukwu
    Ozioma Osukwu
    October 18, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    They will come back before 2019 election.

    Reply
  2. Kelly Tefiemine
    Kelly Tefiemine
    October 18, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Emohua, have no such number of APC members.

    Reply
  3. Udeme D Mendie
    Udeme D Mendie
    October 18, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Five hundred only,in my state five thousand decamped from PDP to APC

    Reply
  4. Oganyi Annex Emma
    Oganyi Annex Emma
    October 18, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    10,000 PDP members decamped to APC in Anwule Ohimini local government today… shit scannews

    Reply
  5. Arhyel Mshelbwala Buba
    Arhyel Mshelbwala Buba
    October 18, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    They have make a Wise decision

    Reply
  6. Abdulrahman Dikko
    Abdulrahman Dikko
    October 18, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Only

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved