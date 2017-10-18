500 Emohua APC members  defection to PDP 

Over 500 All Progressives Congress (APC) members from Wards 13 and 14 of Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State on Wednesday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is as the Emohua Local Government Area PDP Leadership formally endorsed the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for a second term, saying that his developmental projects have transformed the state.

Speaking at the defection ceremony, Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Engineer Chukwuemeka Woke said the action of the APC decampees signals the death of the APC in Emohua Local Government Area.

He said the defection of APC members to the PDP will continue weekly till 2019 because Rivers people have experienced quality leadership under Governor Wike.

He said: “They are saying that come 2019, there will be no APC in Rivers State. The Federal Government has failed and they have seen PDP government working here in the state.

“Why would they continue to follow APC that has failed to deliver. This exercise will continue almost every week. The entire state will collapse into PDP “.

He stated that APC is a sham that rode to power on the altar of propaganda, without any agenda for governance.

Former Chairman of the Governing Council of Federal Polytechnic, Kaduna, Chief Sergeant Awuse commended the APC members for abandoning a sinking ship to join a performing political party in the state.

He urged Emohua people to work with other Rivers people to ensure that Governor Wike wins a second term.

Former Rivers State Commissioner of Transport, Chief Glory Emeh urged the decampees to remain steadfast as they contribute their quota to the re-election of Governor Wike.

Leader of the APC in Ward 13 and 14, Mr Stephen Amadi said they resolved to move to PDP because of the superlative performance of Governor Wike.

Receiving the decampees, PDP Chieftain, Prince Paul Wonodi said the defectors will enjoy equal opportunities with existing PDP members.

He commended the formers APC members for the courage to retrace their steps in the interest of the development of the state.