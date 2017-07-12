3000 Ogoni leaders confirm endorsement of Governor Wike for 2019

Over 3000 thousand leaders of the People’s Democratic Party in Ogoni yesterday met to ratify their earlier stand on the endorsement of the governor of Rivers State, Chief. Barr. Nyesom Ezebuwon Wike for a second term in office

The People’s Democratic Party PDP leaders from Ogoni restated their commitment to remain supportive to the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike for the sustenance of his developmental strides in the state.

Speaking to News men after the after the high powered meeting, the leader of PDP in Ogoniland Senator Lee Ledogo Maeba commended the stakeholders for attending the meeting.

Senator Lee Maeba said they have reviewed the appraisal of their last meeting that the Ogoni people are totally in support of a second term bid of Governor Nyesom Wike.

Senator Maeba said they are working towards uniting all sons and daughters of Ogoni to support the Governor, noting that the Ogoni political future will be negotiated under the leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike

The Senator advice the leaders of the various local government, Wards and Unit to always embrace men and women who are willing to join the People’s Democratic Party.

The PDP leaders are drawn from Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme Local Government Areas. The meeting was attended by former commissioner for finance Fred Kpakol, Former Commissioner for budget Isaac Kamalu, former commissioner for chieftaincy affairs John Bazia, Former Commissioner of Environment Prof. Roseline Koyan, the 4 Chairmen of Khana, Gokana, Tai Eleme among others.