Friday , 6 October 2017
Home / featured post / $26billion Scam: Governor Wike accuses APC of plunging Nigeria into her worst pit of corruption 
Rivers State Governor , Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (in navy blue) and Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu (in white) during the commissioning of the construction equipment in Umuahia by the Rivers State Governor on Friday.

$26billion Scam: Governor Wike accuses APC of plunging Nigeria into her worst pit of corruption 

October 6, 2017 featured post, News 13 Views

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has accused the APC Federal Government of plunging the nation into its worst depth of corruption since Independence.

Governor Wike said that the mind-blogging $26billion monumental  corruption  unveiled in the leaked memo of the Minister of State for Petroleum brings to the fore the high-level sleaze amongst top officials of the APC Federal Government through the NNPC.
He spoke at the Government House, Umuahia on Friday during a state visit to Abia where he commissioned construction equipment  and also held a meeting with the Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu.
Governor Wike said: “When they said judges were accused  of corruption, they were told to step aside. They have not told anyone to step aside so that they can conclude  investigation. When you are in office, investigation will be compromised.
“It is for Nigerians to see. Are we fighting corruption? The corruption  they are fighting is against some people who are  their opponents.  All of us  are victims. I have never seen this kind of scandal in all my political career. We have never heard of  it like this.
” What about this $26billion (N9trillion) contract scam and nobody is talking. Everywhere is quiet.”
He said the anti-corruption  fight is simply aimed at brow-beating  the opposition because the APC has metamorphosed  into a monumental failure.
“So many promises were made, but none has been fulfilled. Everyday, what they have to say is corruption, corruption, no other statement.  Corruption  from day one and corruption  till the day they will leave office. What have they achieved? No roads, no infrastructure.  I could not come to Abia by road. It is not possible “, he said.
The Rivers State Governor said that PDP is ready to rescue Nigerians from the failure and under-development foisted on them by APC.
He said: “They are working to see that there is disunity amongst the governors.  But we have realised that we must work together because of the country.  We will do everything  possible to make PDP  stronger.
“It is not by propaganda.  No amount  of blackmail will make the governors to shy away from taking Nigeria to the level Nigerians want it. We are going to work together to ensure that PDP emerges victorious  in 2019”.
He said that PDP is the  solution to the nation’s challenges, pointing out that all PDP states are working.
Earlier while commissioning the construction equipment  procured by the Abia State Government, Governor Wike commended the Abia State Governor for his commitment  to rural infrastructure.
He urged the Abia people to continue  to support Governor Ikpeazu  for greater achievements.
He announced that the Rivers State Government will work with the Abia State Government  to reconstruct the Oyigbo to Aba Federal Highway.
Governor  Wike said that the APC Federal Government is in a state of confusion  because it has been cursed for meddling in the politics of Rivers State.  He said until they confess, they will wallow  in confusion.
In his remarks, Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu said that the construction equipment commissioned by Governor Wike will be used to revolutionise  infrastructure in the state.
He said that the earth moving equipment  will serve the rural communities  of the state.
He said his administration  has lifted Abia State above her peers in terms of development.
He praised Governor Wike for his commitment to development  and good governance.
“I count Governor Wike as a special blessing, not only to our people, but to human kind. I thank God for the kind of courage that he has blessed Wike with. Today, he has come here. I pray that the blessing of Rivers State will follow Abia “, Dr Ikpeazu said.
Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.
6th October, 2017.
Rivers State Governor , Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (in navy blue) and Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu (in white) during the commissioning of the construction equipment in Umuahia by the Rivers State Governor on Friday.


Rivers State Governor , Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (in navy blue) and Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu (in white) during the commissioning of the construction equipment in Umuahia by the Rivers State Governor on Friday.

Rivers State Governor , Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (in navy blue) and Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu (in white) during the commissioning of the construction equipment in Umuahia by the Rivers State Governor on Friday.
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Buhari under pressure over $25b NNPC deals, others

President Muhammadu Buhari was under pressure yesterday to get to the bottom of the $25 …

One comment

  1. Teejay Debo Onikosi
    Teejay Debo Onikosi
    October 6, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Solve monkeys pox in your area

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved