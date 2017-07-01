Saturday , 1 July 2017
Leaders of Ogbakor Ikwerre United States of America at their 20th National Convention in Atlanta on Saturday.

20th National Convention of Ogbakor Ikwerre kicks off in the United States 

▪Governor Wike is in attendance 

Nigerians  of the Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality  residing in the United States of America  commenced  their 2017 National Convention  in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday .

In attendance  at the 20th National Convention are Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia, Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Austin Opara and prominent Ikwerre leaders  from across the world.

Declaring open the National Convention, President of the Ogbakor Ikwerre United States of America, Dr Fortune Worlugbum said that the association  is committed to the advancement  of Ikwerre land and her people.

He charged Ikwerre people to remain  vigilant  as the nation witnesses political changes, especially following agitations from different quarters.

He said: “Today in Nigeria, regionalism  threats are looming. The north is threatening, the Igbos are agitating for Biafra  and the  newest  group- The South-South region made up of Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers , Akwa Ibom and Cross River States agitating for a South-South Republic with Port Harcourt as its capital.  Ikwerre must  remain vigilant of any political talks going on around us and make our voice clear  and  heard. While none of these threats  are legitimate, Ikwerre ethnicity must not be taken unawares “.

He lauded Governor Wike  for  working hard to develop  the state, pointing  out that the association  will always work with the governor to move the state forward. 

Vice President of Ogbakor Ikwerre,  United States of America, Hon Temple Ogundu said that Governor Wike  has made a difference  in the  lives of the people of Rivers State. 

He said: “I have been  to Rivers State  in the last three years. I have seen huge differences.  The Wike administration has  improved the state in terms of infrastructural development. 

“The roads are well constructed  and the projects are relevant  to the state. What the Rivers State Governor is doing  is very impressive.  He should continue  to work and not  be distracted.  He should face his developmental projects  and  not allow anyone  distract him”.

Governor Wike  used the first day of Ogbakor Ikwerre USA National Convention to present copies of his Midterm Accountability  to Ikwerre people in the USA. He distributed copies of New Rivers Magazine, Mr Projects Publication and the 2nd Anniversary Book detailing his projects  and programmes in the last two years. 

Former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia addressed  the Ogbakor Ikwerre United States of America . Governor Wike will address the August body on Sunday. 

