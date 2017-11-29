2019: Rivers Teachers endorse Governor Wike 

Teachers in Rivers State have unanimously endorsed Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for a second term, saying that they are satisfied with the achievements of the governor in the education sector.

Speaking on behalf of Rivers Teachers at the Government House Port Harcourt on Wednesday, Chairman of the Rivers State Wing of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUJ), Comrade Nkpogone Dumnaatah Lucky said come 2019 the teachers will massively vote Governor Wike.

He said: “Teachers have endorsed you for re-election. We are not politicians, but we shall deliver our votes enmasse for you.

“Come 2019, we want to see you continue as Governor of Rivers State. We want you to continue your good works for the state”.

He commended the Rivers State Governor for his regular payment of Teachers’ salaries and placement of the welfare of teachers on priority list.

The Rivers NUT Chairman urged the governor to ensure the payment of some teachers omitted from the salary spreadsheet for February/March 2016. He further urged the governor to approve the implementation of approved verified promotion for teachers.

The teachers assured Governor Wike of their continued support for his administration, as it continues to reposition the education sector.

“We commend the governor for closing down illegal schools in the state. These illegal schools have negative impact on our education “, he said.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike assured the NUT that his administration will continue to invest in the massive development of infrastructure in the education sector.

He said that his administration will introduce incentives and allowances for teachers in rural areas.

The governor stated that the issue of some teachers omitted from the salary spreadsheet for February and March 2016 will be addressed.

He added that the promotion for teachers that has been verified will be handled by the administration.

Governor Wike called for the review of the revenue sharing formula to create the right environment for state governments to meet their financial obligations.

He wondered why the Federal Government will negotiate wage increase with workers without the involvement of states.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

29th November, 2017.