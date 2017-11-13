2019: Etche Ethnic Nationality Endorses Governor Wike for Second Term 

In recognition of his outstanding delivery of projects in Etche Land, the Leaders and Traditional Rulers of Etche Ethnic Nationality have endorsed Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for a second term.

The Etche Leaders and Traditional Rulers declared that the people of Etche Ethnic Nationality are satisfied with the attention given to them by the administration of Governor Wike in the numerous projects and appointments to their credit.

Speaking at the Government House Port Harcourt on Monday during a Thank You/Solidarity Visit, President-General of Ogbakor Etche, Sir Machy Nwodim commended the governor for the construction of key roads in the area.

He said: “The gate-way road of Etcheland, Igwuruta-Chokocho Road was fixed and opened up to the State Capital. The beginning of the pointer that you are a friend of Etche Nation and the Mr Project of Rivers State.

“Also related , three major roads have been reconstructed/constructed and commissioned. Chokocho-Igboh-Rumukwurushi; Chokocho-Umuechem-Abara-Ozuzu Roads and the construction of the Ulakwo-Afara-Nihi major link road”.

The Traditional Rulers of Etche Ethnic Nationality were led by His Eminence, Ochie Opurum, Onyishi Etche, while the House of Representatives member representing Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency, Chief Jerome Eke and members of the Etche/Omuma State Constituencies and Prince Emma Anyanwu led the political class.

They condemned the security breach against the convoy of the Rivers State Governor last Saturday.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike assured all ethnic nationalities that his administration will continue to execute projects in their respective communities.

He said that the people of Etche Ethnic Nationality played a key role in his emergence as Governor, noting that they will benefit from more projects and appointments.

He said: “I felt that time has come for Etche to take its pride of place in the state. I have no regrets executing key projects in Etche Land “.

The governor assured the people of the area that his administration will construct the Odufor-Akporku-Umuoye Road to further improve their economy.

He said: “I am not a typical politician. I live by my promises. I will not make empty promises. Anything, I will do, I will do. I don’t play politics of tricks. “

Governor Wike advised Nigerians not to make the mistake of 2015 in 2019, noting that the suffering of 2019 would be worse than what the people are experiencing at present.

“If we make a second mistake, the kind of change we would see would be incomprehensible”, he said.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.