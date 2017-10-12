2019 Election: PDP Youths Endorse Ex Senate President, David Mark for Presidency

Ahead of the 2019 presidential election in Nigeria, a former Senate President, David Mark, has been rooted for by youths of the Peoples Democratic Party from the northern part of the country.

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youths group has endorsed former Senate President David Mark to run for president in 2019 general election, DailyTrust reports.

The PDP youths group, called Mark for 2019, said on Wednesday that it has concluded arrangements for the takeoff rally in Sokoto at the weekend in support of its candidate.

The national coordinator of the group, Alhaji Abdullahi Ali Kano told our reporter that the rally is aimed at mobilizing support for Mark’s presidency.

Ali Kano, who served as a member of the 2015 PDP Presidential Campaign Council and delegate to the 2014 National Conference, said the senator has all the qualities to be a leader.

“Mark has never, since the inception of the PDP, left the party. For 19 years, he has remained faithful and loyal to the party. He has shown that he is not a fair-weather politician,” Ali Kano said.

He said the rally which would be replicated in all the 36 states of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would be in the overall interest of the country, “especially the PDP members.”

“David Mark is a disciplined military officer, an astute politician who is tested and trusted. He presided over the National Assembly for eight years without blemish or blame. Nigerians will always remember him for saving our country from constitution crisis during Umaru Musa Yar’adua’s administration when he came up with the Doctrine of Necessity,” Ali Kano said.