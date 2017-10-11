Wednesday , 11 October 2017
Home / featured post / 2019: Buhari Cancels Atiku’s Contract With NPA
Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike (r) and Chevening Scholarship Officer, Port Harcourt, Jibikeoluwa Faborode during a workshop organised by Chevening Scholarship and British Council in Port Harcourt on Wednesday

2019: Buhari Cancels Atiku’s Contract With NPA

October 11, 2017 featured post, News 118 Views

The Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike has called for the regular engagement of youths as a means of making them more productive  citizens.
Speaking during a workshop  organised by Chevening Scholarship and British Council in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, Justice Nyesom-Wike said that investments in education  of youths will empower them to contribute  to societal development.
She said: “I have a lot of faith in the youth.  We are talking  of transforming Nigeria, that is the way we should go. My hope is  that we should reach out to younger people, especially those who are in school.
“An idle mind is the devil’s workshop. We have a non governmental organisation, RivEthics , which moulds  the behaviour  of our youths to make them better citizens.
She regretted that most adults are not leading  lives that will serve as good examples  to youths.
The Rivers Governor’s Wife noted that RivEthics  will outlive her stay in office because the objectives of the organisation  are aimed at constant development of the state.
On the Chevening Scholarship, she expressed gratitude to the British Council for the opportunity  of benefiting from   the scholarship which made her a better  person.
“The opportunity the scholarship  gave me has strengthened my personality. It made me to become a more focused and determined person.
” This boosted my self confidence and my self esteem. With that exposure, I became a better person”, Justice Nyesom-Wike said.
She urged more Rivers youths to apply to become Chevening Scholars, as knowledge gained would help in the development of Rivers State and Nigeria.
The Wife of the Rivers State Governor urged more women to take advantage of the Chevening Scholarship.
In an address, Jibikeoluwa Faborode said the Chevening Scholarship has positive impact on the society, hence more Nigerians should work towards it.
Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.
11th October, 2017.
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Edo assures residents of their security 

Obaseki has assured citizens and residents of the state that the state government is deploying …

5 comments

  1. Prince Charlie
    Prince Charlie
    October 11, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    IBB said then that the major thing why they overthrew the government of Buhari then was that the man does not understand the diversity of Nigeria. It appears the BUHARI man has even gone worse.

    Reply
  2. Anthony Solomon
    Anthony Solomon
    October 11, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Hahahaha,seem the contest has resume

    Reply
  3. Diamond Snowhite
    Diamond Snowhite
    October 11, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Wow.. What a very wicked and sentimental beast!!! Trust Atiku, that guy isn’t one to be taken advantage of. He’s a successful fearless man whom I’m sure will show buhari what it takes to be a political Don. Seriously, Buhari needs to be thought a hard lesson “never to bite the hand that fed him “.😀

    Reply
  4. Oshame Omoaghie Nasiru
    Oshame Omoaghie Nasiru
    October 11, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Ff

    Reply
  5. Agbaye Ose
    Agbaye Ose
    October 11, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Atiku all the way

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved