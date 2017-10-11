2019: Buhari Cancels Atiku’s Contract With NPA

The Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike has called for the regular engagement of youths as a means of making them more productive citizens.

Speaking during a workshop organised by Chevening Scholarship and British Council in Port Harcourt on Wednesday , Justice Nyesom-Wike said that investments in education of youths will empower them to contribute to societal development.

She said: “I have a lot of faith in the youth. We are talking of transforming Nigeria, that is the way we should go. My hope is that we should reach out to younger people, especially those who are in school.

“An idle mind is the devil’s workshop. We have a non governmental organisation, RivEthics , which moulds the behaviour of our youths to make them better citizens.

She regretted that most adults are not leading lives that will serve as good examples to youths.

The Rivers Governor’s Wife noted that RivEthics will outlive her stay in office because the objectives of the organisation are aimed at constant development of the state.

On the Chevening Scholarship, she expressed gratitude to the British Council for the opportunity of benefiting from the scholarship which made her a better person.

“The opportunity the scholarship gave me has strengthened my personality. It made me to become a more focused and determined person.

” This boosted my self confidence and my self esteem. With that exposure, I became a better person”, Justice Nyesom-Wike said.

She urged more Rivers youths to apply to become Chevening Scholars, as knowledge gained would help in the development of Rivers State and Nigeria.

The Wife of the Rivers State Governor urged more women to take advantage of the Chevening Scholarship.

In an address, Jibikeoluwa Faborode said the Chevening Scholarship has positive impact on the society, hence more Nigerians should work towards it.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.