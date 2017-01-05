2017 Ogoni Day: Rivers PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah Identifies Enemies Of Ogoni People

As Ogonis successfully marked 2017 Ogoni Day on Wednesday January 4, 2017, the Chairman, Rivers State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bro Felix Obuah says real enemies of the Ogoni people are those who used army, other security agencies and armed political thugs to hijack election materials and rigged the December 10, 2016 re-run election in the area.

Bro Obuah in a press statement in Port Harcourt urged the people of Ogoni to be vigilant, as these same persons would in the coming days, also hijack the process of the Ogoni Clean-up, and divert for their private use part of the 1 billion dollar clean-up project fund to recover their political campaign expenses.

He regretted that several Ogoni sons and daughters have been killed by desperate All Progressives Congress, APC, politicians in the area, to win election.

The PDP chairman called on Ogoni to reflect on those killed and the manner the military and other security agencies hijacked election materials and rigged election in favour of the APC candidates in the area with a view to appropriately label them real enemies of the Ogoni people.

He congratulated the people of Ogoni on the 2017 successful Ogoni Day Celebration and the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, for sustaining the quest for a better Ogoni.

Bro Obuah also disclosed that the PDP has gone to the Elections Petitions Tribunal to challenge the purported elections and declarations of Magnus Abe; Senator Representing Rivers South East Senatorial District, Maurice Pronem; Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Barry Mpigi; Tai/Eleme/Oyigbo Federal Constituency, Innocent Barikor; Gokana State Constituency, Friday Nke-ee; Khana State Constituency 2, Tai and Eleme State Constituencies respectively, as winners of the December 10, 2016 re-run elections, following the use of the army and other security agencies and armed thugs to hijack election materials and rig the election in their favour.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, PDP Chairman, Rivers State.

Wednesday January 4, 2017