2017 Budget: Presidency plans to spend N6.5bn on cars, animals, kitchen equipment, others

The Presidency has proposed a N6.5 billion capital expenditure with which to buy cars, kitchen equipment, feed the animals in the Villa zoo, and rehabilitate office, as well as, residential buildings. Buhari Specifically, N100.8 million has been earmarked for the purchase of canteen and kitchen equipment and N223 million for State House headquarters food and catering materials supply; N114. 967 million for food stuff /catering services for President and N53.494 million for the office of the Vice President. Office furniture and fittings were allocated N 61.949 million. It has proposed to buy three SUVs with N100.8 million as well as, N97.2 million for three 16-seater buses. Tyres for various categories of cars and trucks will take N94.575 million. N103.9 million will be used for the purchase of computers , while a total of N40 million has been earmarked for both wild and domestic animals in the State house. The maintenance of infrastructure and technical facilities in the Defence House and other Safe Houses will gulp N367.980 million. Similarly, the rehabilitation and infrastructure of security quarters in the villa will also take N284. 587 million. The quarters comprise of 8 Nos, Block of 16 units of 2-bedroom flats. A total of N4.95 billion has been budgeted for the annual routine maintenance of mechanical/electrical installations, building/civil and environmental services within and around the Villa.

These will include the offices and residences of the President and the Vice President, the Banquet Hall, the Conference Centre, the old and new complexes , the Villa Power House. That President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to fight corruption in the 2017 fiscal year is evident by the N17 .202 billion allocated to the Economic and financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the largest single allocation among the agencies under the presidency.

It consists of N7. 127 billion for personnel; N3 billion for overhead and N7.074 billion for capital. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) got N1.386 billion which comprised of 727 million for personnel; 152 overhead and N506 for capital. The figures were gathered from the 2017 Budget Proposals.

