Rivers State Christian Trust Fund to become operational —Governor Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that the Christian Trust Fund will become operational after the setting up the organisation’s Board of Trustees.

The governor said that the consultation for the seamless appointment of the Board of Trustees has reached advanced stage.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Rivers State Chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Governor Wike said that the Christian community played a critical in the actualization of his mandate through prayers and participation.

“We are working to get trustees to manage the funds of the Christian Trust Fund. In the next few weeks, we will appoint the trustees. Thereafter, we will establish it. “, he said.

Speaking further, Governor Wike urged the Church to sit up and take steps to ensure that only credible leaders emerge in 2019.

He said: “The Church must be able to express her preferences during the 2019 elections . Mobilise your members to come out and vote.

“If we continue to sit back, the future of our people will be left hanging. Don’t fold your hands. ”

He announced that the Rivers State Government will support the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria in the completion of their secretariat in Port Harcourt.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Rivers State, Apostle Zilly Aggrey lauded Governor Wike for carrying Christians along through the construction of the State Ecumenical Centre.

He said: “The entire Christian Community is happy with you. We are happy that you are keeping the promises you made to us”.

The Pentecostal Leaders prayed for Governor Wike and his administration.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

28th November, 2017.