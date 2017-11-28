Governor Wike declares commitment to the development of state-owned tertiary institutions

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that his administration will sustain the development of critical infrastructure in state-owned tertiary institutions for the improvement of the quality of education in the state.

Governor Wike also declared that Rivers funds would be used strictly to develop the state, pointing out that he will not be deceived by the antics of political jobbers who continue to mention the position of Vice President.

The governor who spoke on tuesday while commissioning the Ultra-Modern Faculty Buildings for the Faculty of Environmental Sciences and Faculty of Management Sciences at the Rivers State University said that he will never play politics with education.

He said: “Facilities are vital to the growth of education. Previous administrations never thought it wise to develop facilities in our institutions. Every Faculty should have a dedicated building for learning and teaching.

“We can’t talk about quality of education without classrooms and offices. That is why we are working round the clock to build necessary facilities at the Rivers State University “.

He said that that the New College of Medical Sciences building flagged off by his administration will be completed and commissioned in February 2018.

“I will release N500million for the completion of the College of Medical Sciences building in the school.

“I promised to release N1billion for further infrastructural development in the university. I have released N750million. Now that I have seen the commitment of the school administration, I will immediately release the balance of N250million”, he said.

He directed the university management to tackle academic malpractice promoted by lecturers to the disadvantage of students.

“I don’t want to hear reports about ‘sorting’ in this university. Let it end today. Vice Chancellor if you don’t end it, I will end it for you”, the governor said.

The governor added: “Wherever God places you, make sure , you do something for your people. It is not a matter of carrying SARS and Army personnel. SARs and Army personnel will not be with you on judgement day when the people demand to know what you have done for them”.

He warned the students against involvement in cultism, saying that the State Government will work towards checking it.

Governor Wike urged Nigerians to be part of the process to achieve the right leadership for the country in 2019.

“Nobody will use the position of Vice President to deceive me into wasting the funds of Rivers State. Our funds will be used to develop Rivers State “, he said.

Pro-chancellor of the Rivers State University, Justice Iche Ndu while commending Governor Wike for the completion of the two Faculty Buildings, said what the Rivers State Governor has invested in the State University is an eloquent testimony that he is committed to educational development.

He said that the new facilities will lead to the accreditation of more courses by the National Universities Commission.

Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof Blessing Didia said with the completion and commissioning of the two facilities, the institution has overcome the challenge of deficiency in offices and classrooms.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

28th November, 2017.