Omuma People Embark on Mass Protest in Port Harcourt, condemn vicious attack on Governor Wike

demand immediate transfer and prosecution of Rivers SARs Commander

Thousands of Omuma People on Wednesday took to the streets of Port Harcourt to protest the use of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to destabilize the security architecture of Rivers State .

The Omuma people also condemned the use of SARS by the Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi to attack the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and place his life at risk last Saturday.

The protesters who were dressed in black, sang anti-SARS Songs and displayed placards condemning SARs. They marched through Azikiwe Street, bank road and terminated at the State Secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists on Moscow.

Member of the Rivers State House of Assembly representing Omuma State Constituency, Mr Kelechi Nwogu urged the International Community to prevail on the Inspector General of Police to transfer the Rivers State SARS Commander, Mr Akin Fakorede out of the state.

He said that the attack on the convoy of Governor Wike by SARS Operatives and the subsequent cover up by the Minister of Transportation and the Rivers State Police Command prove that the plot to harm the Rivers State Governor was hatched in high quarters.

Nwogu said: “Despite the plots of the APC using Akin Fakorede, Governor Wike will survive all the negative plans against him. Without Akin Fakorede , SARS will continue to exist. Therefore, he should be transferred “.

The State Lawmaker decried the alleged sack of the police outrider in the convoy of Governor Wike, despite the fact that he was almost killed by the Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi who knocked him down.

In his remarks, the Rivers State Commissioner of Chieftaincy , Mr Sylvanus Nwankwo condemned the attack on the governor. He prayed God to protect the Rivers State Governor from the enemies of the state.

He said the people of Rivers State will no longer watch criminals parading as policemen, destroy the foundation of the state.

An Omuma women leader, Irene Ihenekwu declared that Omuma women demand the immediate transfer of SARS Commander, Akin Fakorede.

Caretaker Chairman of Omuma Local Government Area, Mr Philip Onyeche while condemning the attack on Governor Wike by SARS Operatives in the convoy of the Minister of Transportation, called for the prosecution of the SARS Commander, Mr Akin Fakorede.