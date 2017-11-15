Wednesday , 15 November 2017
Omuma people protest the Attempt of the life of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike by SARS PERSONNEL attached to the Minister of Transportation 

Omuma People Embark on Mass Protest in Port Harcourt, condemn vicious attack on Governor Wike

  • demand immediate transfer and prosecution of Rivers SARs Commander

 

 

 

Thousands of Omuma People on Wednesday took to the streets of Port Harcourt  to protest the use of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to destabilize the security architecture of  Rivers State .

 

 

The Omuma people also condemned  the use of SARS by the Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi to attack  the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and place his life at risk last Saturday.

 

 

The protesters who were dressed in black, sang anti-SARS Songs and displayed placards condemning SARs. They marched through Azikiwe Street, bank road and terminated at the State Secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists on Moscow.

 

 

Member of the Rivers State House of Assembly representing Omuma State Constituency, Mr Kelechi Nwogu urged  the International Community to prevail on the Inspector General of Police to transfer the Rivers State SARS Commander, Mr Akin Fakorede out of the state.

 

 

He said that  the attack  on the convoy of Governor Wike by SARS Operatives and the subsequent  cover up by the Minister of Transportation and the Rivers State Police Command prove that the plot to harm the Rivers State Governor was hatched in high quarters.

 

 

Nwogu said: “Despite the plots of the APC using Akin Fakorede, Governor Wike will survive all the negative plans against him. Without Akin Fakorede , SARS will continue to exist. Therefore, he should be transferred “.

 

 

The State Lawmaker decried  the alleged sack of the police outrider in the convoy of Governor Wike, despite the fact  that he was almost killed by the Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi who knocked him down.

 

 

In his remarks, the Rivers State  Commissioner of Chieftaincy , Mr Sylvanus Nwankwo condemned  the attack on the governor. He prayed God to protect  the Rivers State Governor from the enemies of the state.

 

 

He said the people of Rivers State  will no longer watch criminals parading as policemen, destroy  the foundation  of the state.

 

 

An Omuma women leader, Irene Ihenekwu declared that Omuma women demand the immediate transfer of SARS Commander, Akin Fakorede.

 

 

Caretaker Chairman of Omuma Local Government Area, Mr Philip Onyeche while condemning  the attack  on Governor Wike by SARS Operatives in the convoy of the Minister of Transportation, called for the prosecution of the SARS Commander, Mr Akin Fakorede.

