PDP National Chairmanship Aspirants agree to accept outcome of National Convention

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) heads to the all-important December 9, 2017 National Convention, all the aspirants to the position of National Chairman have resolved to accept the outcome of the convention.

They reached this resolution at the Government House, Enugu on Sunday night when PDP Governors Forum met with the National Chairmanship Aspirants and other key stakeholders of the party.

In a press briefing after the meeting, Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose stated that the meeting was geared towards achieving a successful convention that will serve as a template for other parties in the country to emulate.

Governor Fayose noted that the party is working with all the Chairmanship aspirants of the party for the rejuvenation of the PDP.

He said: “Today, we met in Enugu State Government House to deliberate on our forthcoming National Convention. We took time off to meet with the chairmanship aspirants, believing that we want to have a convention that all parties in Nigeria will emulate.

“We have responsible people vying for the office of National Chairman of the PDP and we are on one page and the page is the PDP first. The candidates have agreed to work together and whoever emerges, they will support him”.

The Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum expressed the belief that PDP will reclaim her mandate as well as emerge victorious during the November 18 Anambra State Governorship election.

He sued for free, fair and credible polls, pointing out that Nigeria has come of age to conduct elections that will be internationally acclaimed.

“We are leaving Enugu today believing that we will take over power in 2019, and we have equally agreed, believing we have all it takes to take over Anambra State on the 18th of this month as we have worked very well and deserve victory” Governor Fayose said.

Present at the meeting were: Governors Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, (Rivers State) Udom Gabriel Emmanuel ( Akwa Ibom) , , Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) Benedict Ayade ( Cross River) Henry Sariake Dickson (Bayelsa)

Others include: Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti), Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo (Gombe), Darius Ishaku, (Taraba), the host, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Eric Kelechi Igwe.

The Party Chairmanship Aspirants at the meeting were: former Minister of Special Duties, Taoheed Adedoja, former Minister of Education, Tunde Adeniran, former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Bode George and a former acting National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus.

Others include: former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, a former PDP governorship candidate in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje and Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

The meeting also featured some stakeholders: The National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Party, Senator Ahmed Markarfi, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekeweremadu, Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam and former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.